Donald Trump turns 70, so he celebrates by banning the ‘Washington Post’

GREENSBORO, NC - It wasn't exactly a 'happy birthday' for Donald Trump on Tuesday, but the billionaire did turn 70.

Trump didn't even get a "happy birthday" greeting from his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, who responded to 'The Donald's' comments following the Orlando nightclub shooting.

"What Donald Trump is saying is shameful. It is disrespectful to the people killed, wounded and their families," Clinton told a group of supporters who then cheered.

And President Obama didn't offer Trump a birthday card, but he did give him some criticism. "We now have proposals from the presumptive Republican nominee for President of the United States to bar all Muslims from immigrating to America," the president said. "Where does this stop?"

Meantime, Trump was busy putting out other political fires...like banning the The Washington Post newspaper from covering any Trump campaign events.

Trump didn't like a headline The Post wrote about him suggesting that President Obama was involved in the Orlando club shooting, so he "blacklisted" the newspaper just like some others he's disagreed with.

The Post says it's an attack on free press.

Trump can't like another story coming out of USA Today which highlighted an email scandal of his own from back in 2004 when apparently Trump Hotels told a judge in a lawsuit that years of emails had been deleted.

The case was settled out of court, but the irony of the disappearing email trail has come to light.

Trump will surely fire back with his busy campaign stops in Georgia and Texas, eventually visiting Houston later this week.

And now Trump is spending his birthday among supporters in North Carolina.

"I wanted to be first in line to see Donald Trump," one female supporter there shared. "I support him. I believe in all his policies, and I think he'll make a great president."

One can only wonder what 'The Donald's' birthday wish will be!