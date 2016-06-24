× Freedom ends for ‘Dizzy’ the adventurer; escaped monkey tracked down after 3 days

Springfield, MA — The search for “Dizzy the Monkey” is finally over. He had escaped the Forest Park Zoo in Springfield, Massachusetts Tuesday evening.

Dizzy got out by turning the door knob while his enclosure was being cleaned.

Zoo officials closed the zoo during the two-day long search.

Dizzy was finally spotted on Thursday evening.

Zookeepers shot the 12-pound Guenon monkey with mild tranquilizer guns and brought him back tot eh zoo.

Officials say he is now resting comfortably.