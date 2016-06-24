Freedom ends for ‘Dizzy’ the adventurer; escaped monkey tracked down after 3 days

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Posted 11:07 AM, June 24, 2016, by , Updated at 11:08AM, June 24, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Springfield, MA — The search for “Dizzy the Monkey” is finally over. He had escaped the Forest Park Zoo in Springfield, Massachusetts Tuesday evening.

Dizzy got out by turning the door knob while his enclosure was being cleaned.

Zoo officials closed the zoo during the two-day long search.

Dizzy was finally spotted on Thursday evening.

Zookeepers shot the 12-pound Guenon monkey with mild tranquilizer guns and brought him back tot eh zoo.
Officials say he is now resting comfortably.