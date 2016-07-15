‘Fugitive’ dog has its mugshot taken by Florida police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — In a unique effort to track down the owner of a wayward dog, Tarpon Springs Police Department officers decided to book "Willow" like any other fugitive.

"Captured" reads Willow's booking photo, as the black and white pooch is held up in the mugshot. Paw prints were also taken (digitally, not with actual ink).

"She was very cooperative with officers and probably one of the most friendly prisoners we've ever had in custody," according to the posting on Facebook. "Just a little short for her booking photo so she needed assistance getting to the right height."

Fortunately for Willow, police managed to track down her owners and she is home safe and in good condition.