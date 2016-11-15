× Photos released of man who allegedly robbed fast food restaurant at gunpoint in SE Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a fast food joint at gunpoint on the city’s southeast side, authorities said.

Investigators said the man walked into a fast food restaurant in the 11000 block of Scarsdale Boulevard July 20, 2014 around 10 p.m. He approached the service counter, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money, police said. Fearing for her life, the employee complied with the alleged crook’s demands, officers said.

He then left the restaurant on foot after the robbery, police said.

Officers described the man as white or Hispanic with a shaved head. He’s 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium to heavy build, police said. The man has a tattoo tear drop near his right eye, and a second tattoo on his left forearm depicting the Virgin Mary.

If caught, he’ll be charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest.