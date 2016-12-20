36 online child predators arrested in Montgomery County operation, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Officers have arrested 36 men as a part of a three-month sting operation targeting suspected online child predators, the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said.

“We know many kids are now out of school for the holidays and will likely have lots of free time on their hands,” District Attorney Brett Ligon said. “It is imperative that parents stay involved with who their kids are communicating with online.”

Investigators said one of the men apprehended made arrangements online to meet up with a minor and engage in sexual activity. The child turned out to be an undercover agent and the suspected predator was arrested at the meet up spot when he arrived, officers said.

The sting ran from October through December and led to charges ranging from possession of child pornography to attempted aggravated sexual assault, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

“Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings,” Ligon said.

The task force did not work alone to capture the suspect but was aided by several agencies including the Conroe Police Department, the Montgomery County Constable’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“We are committed to protecting our kids and hope that parents will actively join us in this fight,” Ligon said.