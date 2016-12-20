× Houston marine dies in rescue attempt on LA freeway hours before flying back home

LOS ANGELES — A heartbreaking end for a Houston marine who died while trying to save a woman in a trapped car in Los Angeles.

“I saw a body. I saw a body laying on the freeway, and I was like is that him?” Mary Jane Medina, his fiance’s sister, said behind tears.

Enrico Rojo, 29, died a hero after going to help a woman whose car had rolled over in a car accident. Rojo and his finance were on their way to the airport. The couple was flying back home to Houston for Christmas.

“He’s like pull over, pull over to the right. So we pulled over to the right shoulder,” Medina said. “And then he said, ‘there’s people in that vehicle. I’ve got to help them out.'”

While stepping out of his car, Rojo was struck by another vehicle.”

“And then I was like, ‘Oh, my god! I think my brother-in-law was hit.'” Medina said.

Rojo died in his fiance’s arms on the side of the road, Medina said.

“He was probably the best son a father could hope to have,” Rojo’s father said. “He wanted to fight for his country. He was concerned about others. As you can see the way he died, he was trying to help a perfect stranger without concern for himself. And that’s the one thing I’m gonna take away from his life.”

The father said his son was a hero while serving in Afghanistan — and now he died a hero in LA.

“I know it’s not the smartest thing to do, but you’ve got help out others, when you can,” the father said.

The grieving parent has a message for all parents this holiday season.

“Parents, hug your children. Love them as much as you can because you never know if they’re gonna come back on day,” Rojo said.