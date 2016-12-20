× HPD: Armed robber shoots victim in the back, leaving him unable to walk

HOUSTON — Investigators have released a sketch depicting a robbery suspect accused of shooting a man in the back, leaving the victim unable to walk, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the alleged shooter was with two other men — also packing heat — when the three approached the victim Nov. 14 in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1500 block of Sherwood Forest Street. The men approached the victim as he stood next to his vehicle before demanding his phone and money, police said.

Officers said the victim handed over belongings, but fearing for his life, tried to run away thereafter. Investigators said the man in the sketch fired at the victim, shooting him in the back and injuring his spinal cord.

Police believe the shooter is in his late 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and blue shirts at the time, officers said. He also has two gold braids that hung on the sides of his face.

The second man is believed to be around the same age and height but a little slimmer. Officers said he was wearing a white shirt and blue shirts during the robbery.

No description available for the third man.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 (TIPS). The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrests or charge.