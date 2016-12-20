HPD: Man spends $400 at restaurant using stolen credit card

HOUSTON — Officers are searching for man accused of using a stolen credit card to cover an over $400 tab at a restaurant on the southwest side of town, the Houston Police Department said.

The man was caught on video after using the victim’s card at an establishment in the 6000 block of Westheimer Road, the department said. He’s later seen in the restaurant’s parking lot, getting into a gold Ford 4-door pick-up truck.

Police said he was dressed in black from head to toe — wearing a baseball cap, polo shirt, pants and shoes in that color.

Investigators said the alleged thief used the same card at several other businesses on different days.

The victim thinks the card may have been stolen from her locker November 22 while she was visiting a fitness center in the 6400 block of San Felipe Drive, the department said.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). The agency is offering an up to $5,000 reward for tips leading to a charge or arrest.