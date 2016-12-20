× HPD: Video shows gunman robbing several workers at fast food joint in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for a man accused of single-handedly robbing employees at a restaurant in the Fifth Ward at gunpoint, authorities said.

It all went down the night of September 30th at a fast food joint in the 3000 block of Collingsworth Street, the department said. Surveillance video shows the man walking across a parking lot from multiple angles as he approaches the entrance. Investigators said the man had a black cloth covering his face.

Once inside, he jumps over the counter and tries to break into the restaurant’s safe but fails, police said.

The man is also accused of pointing a pistol at the employees before demanding their personal belongings.

Officers said the man forced the workers into a large walk-in freezer and then took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. In the final seconds of the video, he is seen pulling an employee — who appears to be working the drive thru window — from their post.

Investigators said the man left the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

He is believed to be around 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants and black shoes, police said.

No reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information related to this aggravated robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 (TIPS). The agency is offering an up to $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrests or charge.