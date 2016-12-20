Monday Motivation: Stressed out? Stretch out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time for your Monday Motivation Fitness Tip of the Day! It's that time of year - Work deadlines approaching, holiday to-do-lists stacking. When stressed out Stretch Out!

Here are a few simple stress-relieving stretches! Start with a runner's lunge. This is a great hip opener and quad stretch.

As we age our muscles become less pliable and need to be stretched longer. Here's a good rule of thumb: If you're under 40 years old hold each stretch for 20 to 40 seconds. If you're over 40 hold each stretch for 40 to 60 seconds..

Here's one if you have back or posture problems. The Swan Stretch. Balance that out with Child's Pose. This stretches your spine and shoulders, calms your breathing and clears your mind.

Next time you find yourself stressed, stop and stretch. Make it a happy, healthy day!

For more fitness tips or to work with personal trainer and nutrition coach Lindsey Day:

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/LindseyDayFit/

Instagram: @LindseyDayFitness

Website: www.lindseydayfitness.com

Thanks to Kinitro Fitness for shooting location: www.kinitrofitness.com