Man rescued from burning car after crash in Pearland expresses ‘thanks’ to good Samaritans

HOUSTON — Hours after being pulled from a burning car, a Pearland resident told NewsFix he's thankful for the Good Samaritan willing to risk his life to save a complete stranger.

"I thought I was looking at my GPS. And when I looked up, I was veering off to the left real bad," Paul Davis said. "Seen this curb. And then next I was in the air."

Nick Villalona was driving by Monday when he saw smoke coming out of the Davis' car as it sat in a field of tall grass at the edge of the road — high flames dancing above it. Villalona said he could see several people pulling on the vehicle's door, fighting to get Davis out of the car but to no avail.

"I just kind of drove up over the median, directly toward the car, to save time," Villalona said.

Villalona got out of his car, grabbed a wooden club from person present and started smashing in the burning vehicle's window. After five powerful swings, Villa was able to rescue Davis— a man he had never met before.

Davis is now resting in a hospital bed at Memorial Herman hospital in the Texas Medical Center. He received several broken ribs and a fractured neck during the accident.

Video of the rescue was later uploaded to Facebook and has since gone viral.