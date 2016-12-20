Study: Patients with female doctors less likely to die than with male physicians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Mich. — Could the sex of your doctor mean the difference between life and death?

In a new Harvard study, research found patients touched by the hands of a woman were less likely to die or return to the hospital after discharge. The research shows women doctors are more likely to provide preventive care and psycho-social counseling for their patients than their male counterparts, which researchers said clearly makes a difference.

Nearly 32,000 fewer patients would die if male physicians would take on the practices common among female doctors, the study said. It's crazy — especially considering woman make up on one-third of the medical field.

Who know's how many lives would be saved if that number were higher! It’s hard to pin point exactly what it is about women that leads to better outcomes, but the research suggests it most likely has to do with better communication with their patients.

Of course, if you get a check-up from a man, that doesn't guarantee you will die sooner.

However, it does seem the gentlemen could stand to learn a thing or two from the ladies.