VIDEO: Masked men pistol whip grocery store clerk, snatch cash from register in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are searching for two men caught on surveillance video assaulting a grocery store clerk and then running off with plastic bags filled with money, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

In early December, investigators said the men walked into a grocery store in the 18000 block of FM 529 near Barker Cypress Road and approached the customer service booth. They smacked an employee on the head with a handgun and then demanded cash from the register, officer said.

The video shows the employee opening the register and one of the men filling a brown plastic bag with money.

The sheriff’s office said the men left the store, escaping in a white truck.

The office said both men were dressed in all black clothing with masks and hoodies.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS(8477). The agency is offering an up to $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.