Russian ambassador to Turkey assassinated on live TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKRAV, TURKEY - On Monday, Russia's ambassador to Turkey was assassinated on live television. Andrey Karlov was giving a speech at the opening ceremony of an art exhibit when a gunman shot and killed him.

Officials said the shooter, Mevlut Mert Altintas, was an off-duty police officer. It seems he was seeking retribution for Russia's role in the attacks on Aleppo, Syria.

In the video, the police officer is heard shouting "God is greatest! . . . Do not forget about Aleppo! Do not forget about Syria!" He continued with chilling statements, "only death will remove me from here. Everyone who has taken part in this oppression will one day pay for it."

Turkey's official Andalou news agency said the attacker had been "neutralized." Photos circulating on Twitter appears to show the shooter was killed.

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said, "This attack shows the most disgusting and barbaric face of terrorism."

The shooting happened a day before Iranian, Turkish and Russian diplomats met to discuss the situation in Aleppo.

Vladimir Putin called the assassination a "provocation" undermining Russia and Turkey's efforts at improving their relations.

The Russian president has vowed to step up Russia's security at diplomatic missions.

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, assured the public that the assassination will not dampen the country's attempt to create stronger relationships.

So was this death by association? No matter the feelings of anger, violence is never the solution.