Widow, grandmother selected for 2016 Gallery Furniture Giveaway

ALVIN, Texas — Gallery Furniture continues its tradition of helping Houstonians in need with its 33rd annual Christmas Giveaway.

Marlene Maria was the lucky recipient of the Gallery Furniture Giveaway this holiday season.

Since Maria's husband passed away, it has fallen on her to provide the family. She lives with grandchildren, her son and her daughter, who struggles with mental illness.

She worked at a Houston-area dog tack for nearly 23 years, but lost her job recently when the venue closed its doors. Maria now needs help supporting her family and providing a stable home them.

Maria and her family are extremely grateful to be chosen.

The company selected 30 local families to be surprised with a houseful of furniture that will hopefully give them some comfort during difficult times.

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and Gallery Furniture have helped hundreds of deserving families and individuals through the giveaway.