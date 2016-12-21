× Children in northeast Houston community loaded with toys, bikes after holiday donations

HOUSTON — More than 100 Houston families received gifts for children Saturday, thanks to a caring group of people who wanted to spread holiday cheer, while encouraging others to get active in the community and give back.

The event, which was held at Precious Moments Learning Center, was spearheaded by Creating Milestones Inc.,

“Sometimes life happens and you can’t control those things and we want to bring relief to parents and caregivers wanting to have Christmas for their children,” Bruce Payne, Chairman of Creating Milestones, said.

Donations poured in, with everything from toys, food and funds to ensure the event was a success.

“From bicycles to board games, balls, puzzles, etc. We’ve had all sorts of donations. We want the City of Houston to know the northeast Houston community is alive and well and we are helping build strong communities, one person at a time,” said Payne.

Creating Milestones serves to be a gateway in the community by empowering families to gain literacy, financial and social development skills.

“Today gives us the opportunity to see the pride on their faces knowing that their little ones will have a Merry Christmas,” said Faye Clinton, owner of Precious Moments Learning Center. The center employs over 25 residents within the northeast Houston community.