× Deputies: Dealer, men who robbed him, all arrested after pot deal gone bad

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A man who was selling marijuana, and two men who beat him and robbed him of the drugs, were all arrested Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses flagged down deputies around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Tangle Brush, reporting two suspicious people running through an apartment complex, and carrying a large bag of marijuana.

A patrol deputy spotted one of the suspects, who led the deputy on a foot chase, but was captured. The second suspect was also found in the apartment complex.

Several witnesses reported seeing the suspects assault another man, then run away with his dope.

While interviewing the suspects, deputies received a call about the assault victim, who was also in the apartments.

Deputies learned the assault victim was attempting to sell weed to the two suspects, before they beat and robbed him.

All three were committing crimes, deputies say, so all three were arrested.

Additional marijuana that was not stolen by the suspects was located in the dealer’s car, according to deputies.

The alleged dealer, Colton Curbello, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana.

The two who allegedly attacked him — Jacques Gerald Blair, 25, and Boris Avelle Lee, 23 — were charged with robbery.