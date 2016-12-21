× Deputies: Man posing as job seeker robs northwest Harris County restaurant

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed a northwest Harris County restaurant after posing as a job seeker.

Investigators said the robber walked into the restaurant in the 2800 block of N. Fry Road in early Nov. and asked about a job at the establishment.

When the employee asked the man to write down his information, the man demanded money out the cash register, deputies said.

Police said the employee became increasingly nervous after the robber would not remove his hand from his pocket, where she thought he was holding a weapon.

After the woman told the robber she did not have access to the cash, he stole the tip jar and left the restaurant, investigators said.

Police said the robber is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds and appears to be between 25 and 30 years old. The man also had a severe body order, three dots near his right eye, a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and a dollar sign tattoo on his left finger,officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). The agency is offering an up to $5,000 cash reward for tips leading to an arrest or charge.