ORANGE CO., NY - It's never a good feeling to find out "Officer Friendly" might not be so friendly behind closed doors. A retired cop in suburban New York City is behind bars, accused of killing four people and running a cocaine ring.

Police discovered four bodies on a piece of property that used to be rented by retired police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, The bodies are presumed to be a group of men who have been missing since April.

Federal investigators say the four men were killed in and around a bar owned by Tartaglione's brother. They also believe the murders may be connected to the ex-cop's involvement in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

If convicted, the retired officer could face the death penalty.