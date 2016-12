× Family loses everything in house fire

HOUSTON — A family lost everything after a fire destroyed their north Houston home early Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a home on Saddle Rock in the Aldine area.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the family had already made it out safely.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread to other homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.