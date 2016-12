Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The driver of a big rig died Wednesday morning after crashing his truck on the Eastex Freeway.

Investigators said the big rig, which was loaded with bottles of vodka, was heading down the Eastex Freeway at the North Loop around 7 a.m. when police believe the driver took the elevated North Loop exit ramp too sharply, causing the truck to go over the guardrail and plunge off the ramp.

Witnesses said the truck burst into flames.

The freeway was shut down for hours until crews cleared the scene.