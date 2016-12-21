Make-A-Wish kid who lost battle with cancer gives the gift of cinema to other sick kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There's something magical about the cinema - the red carpet, the bright lights, the glitz and glamour - but when young Katarina Stoffa was diagnosed with cancer, her treatments caused her to miss the thing she loved most - blockbuster premieres.

Kat had an idea to give all kids at MD Anderson the gift of movie magic.

“Her dream was to have the theater experience brought to the patients that are inpatient, that might not be able to get out," Kat’s Father, Adam Stoffa, said.

Tragically, Kat lost her battle with cancer just before her dream could become a reality.

But in her honor, Make-a-Wish teamed up with the Lollipop Theater and MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital to bring movie premieres to those kids who cannot make it to the theaters.

Starting with Sony Picture's "Passengers."

“It’s important because it was one person that brought us all together and that was Kat. These kids that are going through such difficult times in their lives deserve it more than anybody else. Just to get a moment away for a while and have a moment where they can have fun," said Evelyn Locolano, the executive director of Lollipop Theater.

Young ones who have to spend the holidays in the hospital greatly appreciate the chance to see the films.

And even after the credits roll, Kat's legacy will bring joy to those who need it the most with laughter and hope for many years to come.

“I couldn’t be prouder of her wanting a wish like this. It speaks of her and how she was. She was very selfless and very giving. It really fits." Kat’s Mother, Eileen Stoffa, said.