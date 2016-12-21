× Pallets, employee vehicles engulfed in flames when fire breaks out at business in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters battled huge flames that erupted at a business in Fort Bend County Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple departments responded to the fire, which broke out in the 9700 block of Richmond Gaines Road near Bissonet.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, pallets and other items, including employee vehicles, caught on fire.

No structure was burned and no injuries were reported.

FBCSO released video on Periscope.

