Party for the holidays: Houston hot spots geared up for Christmas, New Year dining and entertainment

HOUSTON — We already have to worry about finding the right dress, the right tux and the right noise makers for our holiday celebrations, and when we get all gussied up and ready to hit the streets, we all want the perfect place to go! Don’t want to stay inside this year? Well, here are some great places you can go for a night out on the town in Houston.

Prohibition Supperclub & Bar

Although Prohibition Supperclub & Bar will be closed for a private event New Year’s night, the owners have announced they will partner with The Astorian- event venue located in the Arts district off of Washington- for an unforgettable Gatsby-themed party. The landmark building will be the backdrop for a festive performance and party, that will also feature an open bar, buffet, passed hors d’oeuvres, DJ Mishka, Saxophonist Eddie A, party favors and more!

Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

This Midtown hot spot will be open for NYE dinner starting at 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. The seafood restaurant will offer an a la carte menu as well as a four-course tasting menu, featuring a choice of dishes including, Texas Caviar, Hudson Valley Fois Gras, Seafood Charcuterie, Potato-Crusted Gulf Snapper and Lemon Brick Cornish Hen.

For Christmas Eve dinner, the restaurant will offer a six-course “greatest hits menu” of dishes including, Lobster Ceviche, LH Gumbo, Seafood Mescal Martini, Blackened Grouper and Chicory Dusted Beef Tenderloin.

As the saying goes, the way you start a new year sets the tone for the whole year ahead. For a lot of people, that means nursing a hangover. But, however you spent the night before, you can make the most of New Year’s Day and start the year out right with a great meal.

Diving head first into the new year, Chef Mark Holley will be hosting a special edition of his famous Fried Chicken Dinner on New’s Year’s Day. Diehard fans can welcome 2017 with a hearty bang and satisfy their hangover with: Cast Iron Fried Chicken, Cracklin Cornbread, Black-Eyed Peas, Vivian’s Macaroni & Cheese, Collard Greens and Sweet Potato-Pecan Pie. Call 713.491.2222 for reservations. Minimum of six people per table.

Damian’s Cucina Italiana

Midtown Italian restaurant Damian’s will be offering a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu, and will feature Sicilian dishes including starters like the Tomatoes Caprese, Verde Gorgonzola; entrees’ Snapper Firenze, Filetto con Marsala, Eggplant Parmigiana; and for dessert their famous Tuscan Bread Pudding or Italian Cream Cake.

PESKA Seafood Culture

The uptown seafood restaurant will be open for Christmas Eve dinner that will feature an a la carte menu of Peska’s “greatest hits.” Countdown to 2017 begins at 9 p.m. with a New Year’s Eve party featuring DJ spinning and bubbly toast at midnight. A three-course dinner menu, and a four-course menu will be available from 5 to 8 p.m.

Le Colonial

Haven’t made those New Year’s Eve plans yet? Chef Nicole Routhier of Le Colonial in River Oaks District is crafting a special three and four course menu for that special evening. There will be two seatings, starting at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The first seating will offer guests with a three-course dinner; and the second seating will feature a “gala” dinner starting at 8 p.m and feature a four-course dinner, band, party favors and a champagne toast. The lounge upstairs will be open to dining guests as well as party-goers who want to forgo dinner, a $50 cover will be in effect after 9 p.m.

Celebrate Christmas with Le Colonial! The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, a perfect respite for the entire family to enjoy and complemented by festive holiday lights throughout the River Oaks District.

They will feature some special including:

Appetizers: asparagus & crabmeat soup with king trumpet mushrooms or steamed bao buns with coconut-juice braised pork belly, scallions, cucumber & crispy shallots

Entree: wok-seared gulf shrimp & sea scallops with chilis & lemongrass

Dessert: Bûche de Noél or Crispy Banana Purse with bourbon caramel sauce

Le Mistral

Bid adieu to 2016 with a decadent NYE dinner at Le Mistral in the Energy Corridor. Master Chef of France will be featuring a six-course dinner starting at 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Favorites include: Terrine de Caille au Foie Gras, terrine of quail breast and foie gras; Champagne Granite, roasted Colorado lamb loin; and Fromage de Chèvre en Croute de Noix, walnut crusted Bucheron goat cheese.

The restaurant will also be open for Christmas Eve dinner featuring a four-course dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. The menu will feature for First Course: Mini Main lobster roll on a butter brioche; Second Course: Veloutē de Châtaignes, chestnut veloute soup, duck confit, hazelnut whipped cream; Third Course: Morue Moire, Sauce Champagne, roasted black cod filet, Champagne sauce and potato crisp; Fourth Course: Chateubrian Farci aux Champignons Sauvages, prime beef Chateaubriand filled with wild mushrooms, truffle bordelaise sauce caramelized salsify; Dessert: Bûche de Noël, praline Christmas log.

