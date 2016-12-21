× Reward offered for men who allegedly posed as cable repair technicians to steal from elderly couple

HOUSTON — Three men are on the run after impersonating cable technicians and stealing from an elderly couple, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened late Oct. when the men allegedly told the seniors that their cable needed to be repaired.

Two of the thieves distracted the couple by taking them to the backyard while the third man moved in for the steal, authorities said. The burglars stole money, prescription medications and jewelry.

The first perpetrator was wearing an orange reflective vest, blue jeans, black shirt and a baseball cap. The second one was wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and blue jeans. The third man was wearing a light blue shirt, baseball cap, blue jeans and dark gloves.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the perpetrators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). The agency is offering an up to $5,000 cash reward for tips leading to an arrest or charge.