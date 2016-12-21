Sports, community, business leaders in “Roaring 20s” garb raise more than half a million dollars for charity

HOUSTON — Community and business leaders, athletes and other notables raised an impressive $675,000 Saturday night for charity.

ZT Wealth and Altus Health hosted “Toast to Living Well” a gala benefiting the Altus Foundation.

More than 1500 attendees packed the Hilton Americas, for the event, which is considered the largest gala in Houston each year.

The gala celebrated its 15th year of health and prosperity during a star-studded night, with a “Great Gatsby” theme.

{Photos courtesy of ZT Wealth and Altus Health}

From sports celebrities to television personalities, celebrities traveled across the country to join for the good cause.

In attendance were MLB Champions Alex Rodriguez, Miguel Montero and Andres Torres, in addition to NBA Champion Mario Ellie, and football standouts. Owen Daniels, Jacoby Jones, Wade Smith and more.

The goal of ZT Wealth and Altus Health is to help their clients prosper through developing their business and sustaining and distributing their wealth.

“It is an honor to be in a position to giveback and be a part of changing many lives. We have an opportunity to make a difference through our network of physicians and celebrity friends. This Toast To Living Well 15th Anniversary Gala is paramount to our community,” said Taseer Badar, Chairman & CEO of ZT Wealth.