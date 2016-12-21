Study says Texas has the worst drivers in the United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Ever feel like Texas drivers are just the worst?! According to Carinsurancecomparison.com, they are!

Texas is tied for number one in worst drivers in America!

The science behind it? All 50 states are ranked by five different categories – fatalities, failure to obey, drunk driving, speeding and careless driving.

All the data comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

What's the worst category? Drunk driving – Texas comes in as the third worst in the nation.

And dang –even our best showing was bad – 14th in careless driving.

Remember -- we tied for first place, sharing the dubious honor with our neighbors to the east - Louisiana.

So no matter which direction you’re headed this holiday season, be aware – you share the road with the worst of the worst.