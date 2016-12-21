Texas cutting Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- Will Texas be saying goodbye to Planned Parenthood? On Tuesday, the Lone Star State put Planned Parenthood on notice that it’s cutting off Medicaid funds.

Planned Parenthood is the country’s largest abortion provider, but receives no public dollars in Texas for those services.

So, no….your hard earned tax dollars are not going toward abortions.

" Medicaid does not cover abortion. I know that some people have differing feelings about abortion, but what we're talking about today is people's access to basic preventative healthcare. That's a well woman exam, a breast exam, cancer screenings, birth control," said, Rochelle Tafolla of Planned Parenthood.

Women in Texas don't have to worry about healthcare just yet.

"What we're also going to do is fight in the courts. We're going to a court to ask them to stop the state from ending this so that we can protect access for the more than 5,000 women that rely on us for preventative care” Tafolla explained.

And since we all know what a hot button issue abortion is.....

"Girls" star Lena Dunham said something about abortion that got people fired up.

“Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had," she said.

Dunham apologized, saying it was distasteful joke, and that she was only trying to explain a visit to a Texas Planned Parenthood years ago.

Dunhman recalled telling a young woman there that she thought she would be a better fighter for the pro-choice movement, if she had personally gone through an abortion, herself.

Really Lena?

We all agree that that was a fail, now can we all agree to keep women healthy?