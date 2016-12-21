Trump’s still going wrong on Twitter

(CNN) — When the President-elect speaks, people listen — and governments, businesses and ordinary citizens scramble to parse, interpret and, given his power, make snap decisions about how to act and respond.

The post-election, pre-presidential Donald Trump has used social media with the same abandon as his campaign self — yes, to get his message out, unfiltered by the media he loathes, but also as a bludgeon against critics, a tool for disseminating misinformation and, as he nears the inaugural, and an outlet for breeding confusion in business and international relations, purposefully or not.

Trump has on multiple occasions since Election Day stepped awkwardly, Twitter app open and eyes closed, into a series of foreign and domestic blunders with seemingly haphazard flicks of his smartphone.

Jumping the gun …

“Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany — and it is only getting worse,” Trump tweeted on Monday evening. “The civilized world must change thinking!”

In a press release, he also described the man who gunned down the Russian ambassador to Turkey as a “radical Islamic terrorist.”

Trump’s response was, if not wrong, obviously premature. In Berlin, especially, the suspect who drove a truck into a Christmas market remains at large. Authorities do not know who was responsible, nor what group if any backed or inspired the assault — even as ISIS makes a claim of responsibility.

… And getting it wrong

In Switzerland, police have announced that the alleged gunman, who wounded three men praying inside a Zurich mosque, was Swiss and had no known links to terror groups. They do not consider the attack to be terror-related.

Muddying the waters

Trump has dismissed reports that Russian hackers, acting on orders from Moscow, sought to aid his campaign. It is unclear what the President-elect knows about the intelligence — which was leaked to reporters and suggests Russian President Vladimir Putin backed the efforts.

But even as Trump allies and some opponents note that the CIA and intelligence community have been wrong before, Twitter Trump has gone a step further, attempting to rewrite election history.

“If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act?,” he asked in a tweet last week. “Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?”

This claim was demonstrably false. The White House attributed the hacks to Russia in October, well before voters went the polls, and allowed — as far back as this summer — for the possibility that Moscow was seeking to damage Clinton.

Claiming he did it when he didn’t

On the evening of November 17, Trump celebrated his purported role in what he described as a fresh decision by Ford not to move jobs from Kentucky to Mexico.

“I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky,” he wrote. “I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me!”

But Trump’s telling left out a key piece of information: Ford said it never had plans to move the jobs from the plant and, in a legally binding contract with the United Auto Workers union, guaranteed last year that it would spend $700 million to boost the same facility.

“Today, we confirmed with the President-elect that our small Lincoln utility vehicle made at the Louisville Assembly Plant will stay in Kentucky,” Ford said in a statement after Trump’s tweet set off a debate over the initial plan.

Mixed messages abroad

Earlier this month, Trump broke with decades of US-Chinese diplomatic protocol when he spoke directly to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Trump responded on Twitter to the resulting confusion by noting that Tsai had “CALLED ME” to offer her congratulations. When that failed to quiet the uproar, he poked at a sore spot in US relations with China by tweeting, “Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call.”

Trump used the lingering conflict as fodder for a Twitter debate, then two days later attempted to turn the tables by criticizing the Chinese for currency manipulation and their activities in the contested South China Sea.

“Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency (making it hard for our companies to compete), heavily tax our products going into their country (the U.S. doesn’t tax them),” he tweeted, “or to build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea? I don’t think so!”