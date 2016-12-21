× WinCo ranch dressing recalled in 8 states over allergy concerns

The company that makes WinCo brand ranch dressing issued a voluntary recall over concerns of potentially deadly allergic reactions, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Approximately 460 cases of the ranch dressing, made by VanLaw Food Products, may have been purchased in Arizona, Idaho, California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington, the FDA said in a press release.

The recall applies to bottles of the dressing sold in those states with the “best by” date of 08/23/17, which could cause a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” for people who have a severe sensitivity to eggs.

The allergy comes from a label mix-up, according to the FDA. The ingredients label for the fat-free version of the dressing was mistakenly applied to the back of the recalled bottles, and those labels don’t contain eggs as an ingredient.

No illnesses have been reported as of Tuesday.

Anyone who has the recalled dressing is asked to return it to the vendor for a refund. Customers with questions can call Suzanne Gibson at (714) 870-9091 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.