Worldwide manhunt on for suspect behind terrorist attack in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany - Right now, a worldwide manhunt is on for the man believed to be behind one of the worst terror attacks in Germany in decades. The suspect is 24-year-old Anis Amri, of Tunisia.

German officials believe he plowed a truck into a Christmas market Monday in Berlin, killing 13 and injuring another 47. He allegedly has ties to an ISIS recruitment network in Germany.

That has jacked up security concerns big time, especially since German officials initially arrested a Pakistani refugee, then released him for lack of evidence saying, "Oops! We arrested the wrong guy!"

Pretty embarrassing!

Amri was arrested last August with forged documents. A judge released him, but that may turn out to be another "Oops!" for German officials. He's been considered a known risk and has faced deportation ever since his release.

So, first they had the wrong guy, now they're looking for a guy they let get away once before!?! Embarrassing....again! It's got the cops raiding every nook, cranny and possible hideout, afraid Amri may strike again.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin issued a statement saying terrorism remains a concern across Europe, especially during the holidays. They're advising all American citizens traveling there: "Maintain good situational awareness, a low profile, and exercise vigilance."

That advice makes perfect sense, because terrorism sure doesn't!