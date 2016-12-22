HOUSTON - This week Craig Hlavaty got to hang with Santa Claus at Discovery Green, just days before he flies all around the world scarfing cookies and breaking into homes. Craig asks Santa for one thing for Christmas and he finds out they are more alike than he thought
Craig hangs with Santa Claus at Discovery Green
