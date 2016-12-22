Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office helps “Secret Santas” surprise residents with gift cards

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — For the second year in a row, Secret Santas were out in full force in the community to brighten Christmas for residents in Fort Bend County.

Last year, a Fort Bend County resident approached the Sheriff’s Office to present a donation to the community. The resident asked Sheriff Troy E. Nehls if deputies could distribute fifty $100 gift cards to families in Fort Bend County who could use a boost. They made it happen, and this year, the Secret Santa effort grew even more. In fact, it doubled in size.

The Secret Santas delivered a hundred $100 gift cards, which were distributed by FBCSO personnel, along with help from Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls.

The cards, which were handed out Thursday morning, were divided into Sheriff’s Office districts, targeting the Kendleton-Beasley area, the general Richmond-Rosenberg area, the Mission Bend/Four Corners area, the Arcola/Fresno area and others.

“The citizens who donated the cards said they have been blessed to live in Fort Bend County and they wanted the cards to go to Fort Bend citizens who could appreciate the anonymous gift,” said Sheriff Nehls. “I have told our deputies that once you do this, you will feel the joy in the spirit of giving.”

The Secret Santas wish to remain anonymous.

“We are thankful for the generosity of these Fort Bend County citizens,” Nehls said. “They are an example of what makes this county so great.”