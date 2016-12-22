Kids in charge! Precinct 1 constables, Santa, Houston rapper Z-Ro gift kids with holiday toy spree

HOUSTON — More than 100 kids scrambled around the Target in Meyerland Plaza Thursday morning, dragging Harris County Precinct 1 constables with them as they searched for their favorite toys in a holiday shopping spree.

Officers dressed in tactical gear — because they needed it to navigate the toy battle ground — took the lucky little ones around the store to fill their Christmas wish lists.

Houston rapper Z-Ro and Yale Street Baptist Church Pastor Terry Preston joined Santa and the law enforcement officials to help make dreams come true.

Before the shopping frenzy began, the children were treated to breakfast, courtesy of HEB and Shipley’s Donuts.

It was all part of a “Building Bridges” effort to help strengthen the ties between law enforcement and the community. And of course, who can resist cute kids?

Happy Holidays!