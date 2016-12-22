Love spreads across Houston area: Communities, businesses team up to give children early Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- While Christmas shoppers were out grabbing last minute presents Thursday, children across Houston were being given early Christmas gifts.

Target paired up with Constable Al Rosen’s "Building Bridges" program to give needy children a merrier Christmas.

Kids filled their carts with toys they picked out - while bonding with the fuzz from Precinct One. Local rapper Z-Ro got in the giving mood as well.

At NRG Stadium, the Lady Texans, Santa Torro, and the Texans Cheerleaders spent their morning giving bags filled with gifts to children from the Houston YMCA.

But for the children, it was not just about the presents.

Over in the Third and Fifth Wards, Power 4 Life and Texas Mattress Makers surprised children at the Clayton Homes Housing Projects with beds, bedding and toys.

Looks like the Christmas spirit is alive and well in H-town!