Microblading — The solution to your eye brow problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The latest beauty craze is on track to solve the world's brow problems! The procedure known as microblading has recently grown in popularity and one of the first technicians to launch her own brow studio in Houston was Maggie Noel with Mpressive Faces.

You may recognize Noel as the go-to female for golf in Houston, but the professional athlete has changed her focus as of late and has now dived into the world of cosmetic tattooing. The 3D eyebrow procedure is the semi-permanent solution to any eyebrow imperfection. The virtually painless procedure is available for men and women and best of all, it's affordable.