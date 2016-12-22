Military K-9 retires, reconnects in Houston with Navy seaman he partnered with overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON– United States Sailor MA1 Shelby Smith reunited with his military service dog , Nathan, Wednesday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“I am so excited and thankful to be reconnected with Nathan," Smith said. “He did his job, and now he deserves a happy retirement. ”

Military Working Dog Nathan is a 10-year-old German Shepherd and an Explosive Detection Dog .

Smith and Nathan were an explosive detection team based in Italy. The two deployed together in 2015. They worked check points searching cars for explosives and keeping bases safe. After which, they both returned to Italy.

After Nathan retired, it was time for him to relax with the person he loves.

Mission K9 Rescue funded the trip for Nathan to return stateside so that he and MA1 Shelby Smith could be reunited permanently.

“It is important to honor and protect all of our military heroes; both two and four-footed,” said Kristen Maurer, president of Mission K9 Rescue. “Military working dogs have been a vital, life-saving part of our armed services and they deserve our support when they can no longer work. We’re honored to make the reunion of Shelby and Nathan possible.”

It was a happy reunion indeed. Job well done guys!