Shiners Hospitals for Children in Galveston treating victims burned by fireworks explosion in Mexico

GALVESTON, Texas - Prayers are pouring in from around the world for victims of the fireworks explosion in Mexico that killed more than 30 people. Doctors at Shiners Hospitals for Children in Galveston are treating some of the young burn victims.

One of the victims, 13-year-old Juan Carlos, suffered burns on more than 30% of his body. Doctors expect him to stay in the hospital for about a month, but his surgeon and the hospital's chief of staff says he is is doing well.

Mexican charity Fundacion Michou Y Mao is raising money for the children's treatment. They have been raising money for the treatment of child burn victims since 1998. The foundation is thankful that only seven children were hurt in the massive explosion.

More victims could be coming to Galveston for treatment soon. Some patients that would like to be transferred have not been stable enough to travel. Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston also sent a team of doctors to Mexico to help.

Shriners Hospitals treat children regardless of their family's ability to pay. That spirit of charity will certainly continue long after the holiday season of giving.