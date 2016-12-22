Trump fills more White House staff positions, then tweets about beefing up America’s nukes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President-elect Donald Trump was in a giving spirit on Thursday so he gave his former campaign manager an early Christmas present-- naming Kellyanne Conway as "Counselor to the President."

Trump praised the first female campaign manager ever to win a presidential general election, calling Conway "a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory."

And Trump also named Sean Spicer as the White House Press Secretary to help round out other appointments to his communications team.

"And, I think it's incredibly important to be a cohesive team of counselors and advisors who very much believe in this man's agenda and know he's going to do many great things very quickly as president," Conway shared.

Meanwhile, Trump blew up the Twittersphere with a tweet about nukes.....saying, "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

Plenty of critics lashed out at the provocative tweet...like this response saying, "I'm not sure making nuclear doctrine via tweet is a great idea."

Trump's team is also pushing back against final vote totals that show Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes-- the largest popular vote margin by any losing presidential candidate.

But according to conservative sites like The Federalist Papers.org, if California's vote totals were removed, Trump would have won the national popular vote by 1.4 million votes.

And if you're wondering what to get a Trump fan for Christmas....here's the perfect splurge-- a solid gold Trump iPhone 7 encrusted with diamonds!

And it's only $151,000!

Can you say, 'Happy tweeting!!'