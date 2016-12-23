Authorities arrest suspects who allegedly attacked deputy before gun-slinging wife came to his rescue

PORTER, Texas — Two fugitives who were on the run after attempting to rob a Montgomery County deputy, seriously injuring him, at a gas station in Porter have been arrested. The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, apprehended Michael Gene Jones and Israel Treqwaun Hunter on Thursday.

A juvenile suspect was arrested on Dec. 16 for his involvement in the robbery. His identity will not be released because he is a minor.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was walking with a bag of ice out of the Shell gas station on Sorters Road at Summer Hills around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 when he was attacked. Investigators said the suspects approached the officer, kicked him to the ground and attempted to blindfold him.

Investigators said the deputy was off-duty and wearing plain clothes.

Surveillance video captured a crowd of customers watching in horror as the assault took place. The deputy’s wife was sitting in the passenger seat of the couple’s truck when she saw her husband being attacked. The woman pulled out a pistol, jumped out of the truck and ran to her husband’s rescue.

Seeing the gun, officers said the attackers ran to a red GMC pickup truck with a extended cab. That’s when the deputy drew his weapon and began firing, investigators said.

The wife and deputy shot several rounds at the men as they drove off.

The deputy was taken to Memorial Northeast Hospital in Humble with his jaw broken in two places, several missing teeth and other facial injuries, investigators said. The officer was released from the hospital a short time later, but was expected to return for surgery once the swelling went down.

The Houston Police Department found the GMC hours later near Homestead Road, on the northeast side of town. It turns out the truck had been taken in a carjacking several days earlier, investigators said. No word if the driver was injured in that incident.

Many of the customers that were present left the gas station without giving a statement to investigators.