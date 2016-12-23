Beltone holiday donation drive gives the gift of hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Tis the season of giving! And what better gift to give than the gift of hearing? That's just what Beltone Global is giving this holiday season.

"Beltone has started a nationwide campaign that runs 'til the end of December that we're collecting clothes, outerwear and underwear. When our patients bring the donations in, if they have hearing aids they get a free pack of batteries. If they do not have hearing aids, then we offer them a free hearing exam," said Rebecca Hunt, H.C.P., and a Beltone Senior Master Practitioner.

She further explained, "We've chosen the Salvation Army to give to. One thing that Beltone Corporation is doing is they are matching the donation that each office is collecting. This is a nationwide program that we're running. But each office that is collecting, we keep track of that and then Beltone is matching that with a financial donation to the Salvation Army."

So why go get your hearing tested?

"People, sometimes they're just curious, like 'I wonder if I'm having hearing loss?' Sometimes you can't tell, you know hearing loss can kinda sneak up on ya. It's just happening little by little and the next thing you know you've got hearing loss but you feel fine. Come to Beltone, the appointment is complimentary for us to test their hearing and explain to them what we've found", said Hunt.

Sounds good to us!