Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed in Milan shootout

(CNN) — The Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri has been killed in Milan, according to Italian state police.

The suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni — a town near Milan — just after 3am local time, say Italian police in their Twitter feed.

When the man was asked for his papers, he pulled a .22 calibre gun out of his backpack and fired, continued the tweet.

The driver of the police car returned fire, killing the suspect. A policeman was injured in the shootout and is in hospital, according to Italian police.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said the man shot was “without any doubt” Berlin terror suspect Anis Amri, in a press conference Friday.

He added that one of the shot police officers, Cristian Morio, was recovering in hospital. A second police agent, Luca Scata, was not harmed.

Minniti said that Italian officials had been in touch with German authorities about shooting.

The Interior Minister also thanked the “exceptional” Italian police forces, saying that they immediately identified and “neutralised” Amri.

Minniti added that they wouldn’t be giving further details of the operation “because there is an investigation undergoing.” The case had been referred to the judiciary, he added.

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a truck plowed into the busy market Monday.

Suspect at large since attack

Amri’s fingerprints were found in the cabin of the truck, according to Germany’s Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere earlier this week.

The 24-year-old had been at large since Monday’s attack, and European authorities had offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros (about $104,000) for information on his whereabouts.

ISIS links

According to German investigative files obtained by CNN on Thursday, Amri had ties to an ISIS recruitment network in Germany and had previously discussed launching an attack there.

Amri and several members of the so-called Abu Walaa network backpacked more than 10 miles in Germany to get into shape as they prepared to travel to join ISIS, a police informant inside the network told investigators, according to investigative files obtained by CNN.

