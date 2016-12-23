Flix Fix: The best and worst of 2016

December 23, 2016

HOUSTON - Awards contender Lion starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman opens this weekend, Dustin Chase reviews the film he calls the best of the year. Also raunchy holiday comedy Why Him starring James Franco and Bryan Cranston hits theaters, plus Dustin Chase discusses the best and worst films of 2016 on this week's Flix Fix.

