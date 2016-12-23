Foodgasm: Roost New American

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- For this week's Foodgasm, we're doing it family style with Roost in Montrose. The understated, much appreciated culinary hot spot cooks up a unique and delightful menu each month featuring locally sourced farm foods.

Chef Kevin Naderi, who earned his spot at the great Chef's table after beating Bobby Flay in a cooking contest, dishes out a series of succulent dishes that are guaranteed to leave you salivating.

Here - he prepares the sweet and savory Patagonia Salmon and the simple, yet perfect Pork Chop along with a slew of other dishes that push the familiar into the spectacular.

If you'd like to sink your teeth into some of Roost's amazing culinary concoctions, check out the restaurant's website or facebook and get your hands on some of the freshest food prepared in a flawless way.

Until next time, Stay Hungry.