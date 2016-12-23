Girl, 13, on mission to “Sock Out Poverty” for Houston’s homeless community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Sock Out Poverty is a non-profit organization founded by 13-year-old Princess Jackson.

While volunteering with her mom at a blanket drive in downtown Houston, Princess noticed most of the people receiving blankets didn’t have something as simple as socks on their feet.

At the early age of 9 years old, she couldn’t understand why they had blankets, but couldn’t keep their feet warm, so she decided to do something about it.

“My goal is for everyone to have a pair of socks who needs them," said Jackson.

Jackson’s mission is to reduce poverty and restore lives through giving this holiday season.

In it’s fourth annual event, Sock Out Poverty has raised over 10,000 pairs of socks for the homeless.