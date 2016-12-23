Trump’s arms race tweets go nuclear on Twitter, creating massive fallout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - There's some nuclear fallout from President-elect Donald Trump's latest tweets.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that the U.S. must "strengthen and expand its nuclear capability."

Then on Friday, Trump reportedly doubled-downed on that position on the MSNBC "Morning Joe" talk show with hosts wearing their PJs.

"And the president-elect told you what?" Joe Scarborough asked his co-host.

"'Let it be an arms race," ‎Mika Brzezinski said, quoting Trump. "'We will outmatch them at every pass.'"

"And outlast them all," Scarborough added.

Wow .... a nuclear arms race with Russia and China and the rest of the world isn't exactly spreading good cheer for the holidays!

Twitter exploded with reaction.

"This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but with a Snuggie," one user said, making light of the 'Morning Joe' PJs.

This all came as Trump shared a letter from Russian leader Vladimir Putin wishing him Christmas greetings and happiness.

Trump issued a statement saying, "I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

Then again, Trump is getting advice like this tweet from California Representative Adam Schiff: "Things to tweet about instead of nuclear weapons: 1. literally anything."

Trump's newly named White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to clarify his boss' thoughts on a nuclear race.

"It's putting every nation on notice that 'the United States is gonna reassert its position in the globe. Make sure that if you act, the United States is gonna act,'" Spicer said.

And with that, what else can be said but "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"