HOUSTON - Christmas is just a day away! And the Hispanic Firefighters Caucus spent the morning celebrating with the community.

Men from stations 18 and 23 shared breakfast with 36 Houston families.

Then the star of the show, the big man in red, arrived.

The Houston heroes teamed up with Mr. Claus to give 120 children Christmas presents.

And of course…pictures on Santa’s lap.

The kids were filled with Christmas joy as they dug through the giant bags of goodies.

Feliz Navidad – y’all!