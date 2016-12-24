× Police: Aunt arrested after placing child in backpack, sneaking past CPS

ROSENBERG, Texas — A woman was arrested Friday after placing a child in a backpack, then sneaking it past a Children’s Protective Service worker, according to Rosenberg police.

Brittany Sharday Green, 27, was charged with kidnapping.

At 9 a.m. Friday, CPS visited a home in the 1300 block of Wilson Street in reference to a removal of a child.

While the CPS Worker was conducting an interview with the mother, Green placed the child in a backpack and left the home, police said.

The CPS worker and mother did not see Green leaving with the child. The mother told CPS she did not consent to Green removing the child and did not know where they were.

Police later found Green and the child in the 1400 block of William Way Blvd. Green told police she was on her way to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department to see her girlfriend, who was incarcerated.

Green was arrested and charged.

Authorities took the child to Oak Bend Hospital to be checked out as a precaution, and the child was found to be unharmed.

CPS then took custody of the child.