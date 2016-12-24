Texans win AFC South after 12-10 win over Cincinnati

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans were in the driver’s seat to win the AFC South after the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked off the Tennessee Titans earlier in the day.

But the offense failed to show up in the first half as Tom Savage got his first start at quarterback in a regular season game. The Texans had -5 yards passing at the half as they trailed 3-0.

The second half finally saw some offense as Alfred Blue scored on a touchdown run to put the Texans up but a missed extra point would prove to be problematic.

The Texans were close to clinching a postseason berth in the fourth quarter when the Bengals faced a 4th and 3 but Cincy converted.

Randy Bullock, the former Texan, came on to try the game winner from 43 yards but he pushed it right as time expired and the Texans win 12-10.

Texans improve to 9-6 on the season and will wrap up the regular season on January 1, 2017.