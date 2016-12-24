× Wife shoots husband during family gathering in Spring home

SPRING, Texas – A wife is being questioned after she fatally shot her husband late Friday night.

According to Harris County Deputies, a wife and husband got into a domestic disturbance around 11 p.m. near Crooked Post Road and Little Wind Lane.

During the altercation, the wife allegedly grabbed a gun and shot her husband. He died at the scene.

According to investigators, there were visiting relatives in the home at the time.

The couple had a 15-year-old daughter and two boys. It is unclear if they were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said the couple had a history of arguing and fighting. The incident remains under investigation.